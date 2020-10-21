/Filmcast Ep. 589 – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Posted on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 by

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Trailer

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at http://patreon.com/filmpodcast.

David, Devindra, and Jeff review the Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, tells the story of the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Subscribe to Emily VanDerWerff’s newsletter here. Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Thanks to our sponsors this week: fuboTV, Manscaped, Quip.
  • Go to fubotv.com/FILMCAST for a 7 day free trial and 15% off your first month.
  • Visit manscaped.com and use the promo code FILMCAST for 20% off.
  • Go to getquip.com/FILMCAST and get your first re-fill for free!
Weekly Plugs  (Thanks to updated shorter bumper from Cody)
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~20:00)
Devindra – The 40 Year Old Version
Jeff Cannata – Schitt’s Creek Season 1
David – American Murder: The Family Next Door, Finished Raised By Wolves Season 1, Lovecraft Country Season 1
Feature  (~1:10:30)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A. 
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.