/Filmcast Ep. 585 – The Devil All the Time

David, Devindra, and Jeff talk about the winners and losers at this year’s virtual Emmys. For the feature review, the cast goes over The Devil All the Time, the latest Netflix movie directed by Antonio Campos. Read about Robert Pattinson’s lack of dialect coach here. Check out Drew McWeeny’s newsletter, Formerly Dangerous, here.



What we’ve been watching (~18:00)

David – Rising Phoenix, Following, Lost in America, Streetwise

Devindra – Woke

Jeff – Raised by Wolves

Feature (~1:08:00)

The Devil All the Time

Spoilers (~1:25:00)

