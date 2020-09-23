/Filmcast Ep. 585 – The Devil All the Time
Posted on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff talk about the winners and losers at this year’s virtual Emmys. For the feature review, the cast goes over The Devil All the Time, the latest Netflix movie directed by Antonio Campos.
Read about Robert Pattinson’s lack of dialect coach here. Check out Drew McWeeny’s newsletter, Formerly Dangerous, here.
Devindra – Microsoft’s Bethesda deal: Great for Game Pass, troubling for exclusives
Spoilers (~1:25:00)
