/Filmcast Ep. 580 – Project Power (GUEST: Robert Daniels from 812FilmReviews)
Posted on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
#slashtag is going strong! Use this hashtag to to recommend movies/shows/content to the Slashfilmcast. For the feature review, David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Robert Daniels, founder and critic at 812FilmReviews, to talk about the latest Netflix blockbuster Project Power. Read Robert’s IGN review of Project Power.
Learn the truth behind the Slashfilmcast group photo here.
Thanks to our sponsors this week: Paint Your Life and Quip.
- To get 20% off and free shipping of your hand-painted portrait, text the code FILM to 64000.
- Go to getquip.com/FILMCAST and get your first re-fill for free!
Jeff – Cameo going strong!
What we’ve been watching (~25:00)
Jeff – Rewatch of Synecdoche New York, Grand Designs
Spoilers (~1:46:00)Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Tune in to David and Joanna’s latest podcast Truth vs Hollywood by Audioboom. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!