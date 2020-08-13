/Filmcast Ep. 579 – She Dies Tomorrow
Posted on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss buying, renting, and waiting for Mulan on Disney Plus. Find out why only one of the co-hosts got a sneak peek of the new Lovecraft Country show. For the feature review, the cast watches She Dies Tomorrow, a film written and directed by Amy Seimetz.
Check out the photoshopped Slashfilmcast Twitter thread here and the Slashfellas poster here.
Tag your recommendation to the Slashfilmcast at #Slashtag on Twitter.
Weekly Plugs:
- Visit getquip.com/FILMCAST and get your first re-fill FREE.
- Go to prettylitter.com and use the code FILMCAST for 20% off your first order
What we’ve been watching (~30:00)
Tune in to David and Joanna’s latest podcast Truth vs Hollywood by Audioboom. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!