/Filmcast Ep. 579 – She Dies Tomorrow

David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss buying, renting, and waiting for Mulan on Disney Plus. Find out why only one of the co-hosts got a sneak peek of the new Lovecraft Country show. For the feature review, the cast watches She Dies Tomorrow, a film written and directed by Amy Seimetz.



Check out the photoshopped Slashfilmcast Twitter thread here and the Slashfellas poster here.

Tag your recommendation to the Slashfilmcast at #Slashtag on Twitter.

Weekly Plugs: