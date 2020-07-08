/Filmcast Ep. 574 – Hamilton

Posted on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 by

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hosting Saturday Night Live

Devindra praises the start-up Carvana while David trashes the app Quibi. For the feature review, the cast finally streams Hamilton, the sensational Broadway musical created by Lin Manuel Miranda, now available on Disney Plus. Read Christopher Nolan’s position on chairs on set here. Read Vulture’s feature about Quibi here.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~36:00)

Jeff – The Floor is Lava
David – Lenox Hill COVID19 episode, Home Game, Unsolved Mysteries,
Feature (~1:05:00) 
Hamilton
