/Filmcast Ep. 566 – Bad Education

As shelter-in-place order extends, David, Devindra, and Jeff continue watching streaming content. David praises the brilliance of Dave, the FX Hulu original while Devindra loves Never Have I Ever, the new Netflix show created by Mindy Kaling. For the feature review, he cast talk about one of the few releases this year – HBO’s Bad Education.

