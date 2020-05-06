/Filmcast Ep. 566 – Bad Education
Posted on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
As shelter-in-place order extends, David, Devindra, and Jeff continue watching streaming content. David praises the brilliance of Dave, the FX Hulu original while Devindra loves Never Have I Ever, the new Netflix show created by Mindy Kaling. For the feature review, he cast talk about one of the few releases this year – HBO’s Bad Education.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~21:30)
- David – Parks and Recreation Special, True History of the Kelly Gang, Dave Season (finished)
- Devindra – Never Have I Ever, BlackAF, Cursed Films, Hunters
- Jeff – Ozark season 3, First episode of Middleditch & Schwartz, National Theater
