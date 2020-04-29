/Filmcast Ep. 565 – Extraction

David, Devindra, Jeff check in on each other yet another week. The cast makes it up to past donors whose names got lost in the e-mails. For the feature review, David, Devindra, Jeff chat about Extraction, the new Netflix release starring Chris Hemsworth. Tune in to find out whether this is worth your quarantine time.



Read Scott Tobias’s review of Extraction here. Read David Jenkins’s review of My Neighobor Totoro here.

Thanks to our sponsors this week: Hunt A Killer, StoryWorth, and Light Stream.