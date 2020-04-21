/Filmcast Ep. 564 – Demolition Man and Devs (GUEST: Alan Yang, director of Tigertail)
Posted on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
On this episode, special guest Alan Yang, director of the new Netflix film Tigertail, stops by to review 1993’s Demolition Man. Tune in to hear the cast discuss Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes’s memorable performances. Stay after the show for a in-depth review of Devs, the sci-fi limited series written and directed by Alex Garland.
Read about the predictive power of Demolition Man here.
Thanks to our sponsor this week: Quip.
- Go to GETQUIP.COM/FILMCAST, RIGHT NOW, you’ll get your first refill free.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
Demolition Man
Devs
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!