On this episode, special guest Alan Yang, director of the new Netflix film Tigertail, stops by to review 1993’s Demolition Man. Tune in to hear the cast discuss Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes’s memorable performances. Stay after the show for a in-depth review of Devs, the sci-fi limited series written and directed by Alex Garland.

Read about the predictive power of Demolition Man here.

