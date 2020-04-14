/Filmcast Ep. 563 – Tiger King

Posted on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 by

tiger king update
The Netflix documentary series Tiger King could not have come at a better time as we hunker down. David, Devindra, and Jeff go on this wild kitty-cat ride and re-evaluate the boundary between reality TV show and documentary film.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~16:45)

  • Devindra – Run, Westworld S3 (Insecure S4, Bosch S6)
  • David – How to Fix a Drug Scandal
  • Jeff – Quarantine Weirdness: SNL and Andrea Bochelli
Feature (~1:00:30)

Netflix’s Tiger King

