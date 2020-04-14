/Filmcast Ep. 563 – Tiger King
Posted on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~16:45)
- Devindra – Run, Westworld S3 (Insecure S4, Bosch S6)
- David – How to Fix a Drug Scandal
- Jeff – Quarantine Weirdness: SNL and Andrea Bochelli
Netflix’s Tiger King
