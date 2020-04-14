/Filmcast Ep. 563 – Tiger King

The Netflix documentary series Tiger King could not have come at a better time as we hunker down. David, Devindra, and Jeff go on this wild kitty-cat ride and re-evaluate the boundary between reality TV show and documentary film.

Devindra – Run, Westworld S3 (Insecure S4, Bosch S6)

David – How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Jeff – Quarantine Weirdness: SNL and Andrea Bochelli

Feature (~1:00:30)

Netflix’s Tiger King

Credits: