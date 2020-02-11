/Filmcast Ep. 554- Birds of Prey (GUEST: Angie Han from Mashable)
Posted on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
It’s the first day of the new format! David, Devindra, Jeff and Angie Han, deputy entertainment editor @mashable, jump straight into a feature review of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, the latest film by director Cathy Yan. How did the female villain perform without her main squeeze the Joker? In the after dark segment, the cast discusses the wild ride that’s the 2020 Oscars.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
Birds of Prey
Spoilers(~00:28:00)
After Dark (~00:58:00)
