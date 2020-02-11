It’s the first day of the new format! David, Devindra, Jeff and Angie Han, deputy entertainment editor @mashable, jump straight into a feature review of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, the latest film by director Cathy Yan. How did the female villain perform without her main squeeze the Joker? In the after dark segment, the cast discusses the wild ride that’s the 2020 Oscars.

