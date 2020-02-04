/Filmcast Ep. 553 – The Rhythm Section
Posted on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
David and Jeff debate the differences between a documentary series and reality television. More Slashfilm meetups pop up around the country, fight club style. The cast discusses The Rhythm Section, the latest movie by director Reed Marano, for their feature review.
Read about the origin of EGOT here in the Atlantic.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~13:00)
Devindra – The Good Place finale, Avenue 5, Mythic Quest
David – Anna, Cheer (Netflix)
Jeff – Dracula (Netflix)
The Rhythm Section
