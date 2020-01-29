/Filmcast Ep. 552 – The Gentlemen

Posted on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 by

the gentlemen review

David corrects a gross mistake he made about the physiology of the Na’vi. The cast feels nostalgic with Star Trek: Picard. For the feature review, David, Devindra, and Jeff takes on The Gentlemen, the latest film by director Guy Ritchie.

Read about the life of a Hollywood Boulevard’s Superman here.  Read about how The Gentlemen is a safe space for men here.

Thanks to our sponsor this week: Quip

Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcasts The Sweet Smell of Succession with Tara Ariano and Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~10:00)
Devindra – The Outsider, Lodge 49
Jeff – Picard, Letterkenny
David – Picard

Feature (~49:00)
The Gentlemen
Spoilers(~01:09:00)
Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!

 

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.