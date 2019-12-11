the irishman trailer new

As 2019 comes to an end, David, Devindra, and Jeff evaluate the merits of “worst of the year” list. For the feature review, the cast plus Melissa Tamminga, writer for @SeattleScreen, discuss The Irishman, the latest crime drama directed and produced by Martin Scorsese. Does the three and half hour Netflix epic live up to its spiritual predecessors Mean Streets and GoodFellas?

Read more about worst of the year lists on this Twitter thread. Read Martin Scorsese’s interview with Empire here. Read about the de-aging technology in The Irishman here.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~09:25)
David – Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Silicon Valley Series Finale
Devindra – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Jeff – Good Liar, Season 1 of Morning Show

Feature (~42:00)
The Irishman
Spoilers (~1:10:00)
Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
