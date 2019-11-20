/Filmcast Ep. 543 – Ford v Ferrari

David, Devindra, and Jeff talk about the giant mouse in the room that is the Disney+ streaming service. Jeff gives a passionate case against the children’s series PJ Masks . For the feature review, the cast debate the value and shortcomings of James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrai.

Read this Bloomberg article on why the characters of Ford v Ferrari epitomize the worst of the 1960s car world.

