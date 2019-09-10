Posted on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast

Read the Uproxx interview with James Ransone, who plays Eddie in It Chapter Two.Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcasts The Sweet Smell of Succession with Tara Ariano and Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill. Listen to Devindra’s podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets.You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

Feature (~01:00)

It Chapter Two

Spoilers (~33:00)