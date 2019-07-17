Devindra witnesses Face/Off live on stage while David discusses the HBO documentary I Love You, Now Die. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Valerie Complex to review Midsommar, the latest film by director Ari Aster. Tune in to hear how sun-soaked imageries can manage to be completely terrifying.

Read Valerie’s writing on overused queer movie troupes and on harmful LGBTQ representations in film.

