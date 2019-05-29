/Filmcast Ep. 519 – Aladdin

When Devindra is away, David and Jeff come out to watch the latest Disney live-action Aladdin. Together with Aisha Harris from the New York Times, the cast find out whether the remake live up to the original 1992 version.

Read Aisha Harris’s article in the New York Times on why the reiteration doesn’t make Disney more progressive, and Anisa Khalifa’s blog post on why the casting can’t solve its flawed foundations.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve been Watching (~10:00)

David – The Nightingale, Booksmart, The Perfection

Jeff – The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!

Feature (~38:00

Aladdin (feature review contain spoilers)

Credits: