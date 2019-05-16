/Filmcast Ep. 517 – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Posted on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff binge some new Netflix content including Knock Down the House, Dead to Me, and I Think You Should Leave. For the feature review, the cast find out whether Detective Pikachu is “super effective.”
Check out Jeff Cannata’s new show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill. Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets. Subscribe to David’s Youtube channel at Davechensky.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Credits:
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!