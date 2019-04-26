/Filmcast Ep. 515 – Avengers: Endgame
Posted on Friday, April 26th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
After twelve years, 21 movies, and a single consequential snap, we are finally in the endgame! David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Patrick H. Willems, co-host of the Infinity Stone Podcast, to review Avengers: Endgame and reflect on the past, present, and future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out all the rest of the Endgame coverage on /Film.
Watch Patrick Willems’s three-part video essay on the limitations of Marvel Cinematic Universe part 1, part 2, part 3. Watch a video review of Endgame that David did with /Film’s Ben Pearson.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
Feature (~01:00)
Avengers: Endgame
Spoilers (~30:30)
