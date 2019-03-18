/Filmcast Ep. 509 – Triple Frontier
Posted on Monday, March 18th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David enjoys the provocative dance-horror film Climax while Jeff reflects on parenthood through the Netflix show Working Moms. For their feature review, the trio tackles Triple Frontier, the star-studded Netflix original film directed by J.C. Chandor.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~5:00)
David – Climax
Devindra – Black Earth Rising
Jeff – Working Moms
Feature (~31:00)
Triple Frontier
Spoiler (~54:00)
