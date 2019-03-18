/Filmcast Ep. 509 – Triple Frontier

David enjoys the provocative dance-horror film Climax while Jeff reflects on parenthood through the Netflix show Working Moms. For their feature review, the trio tackles Triple Frontier, the star-studded Netflix original film directed by J.C. Chandor.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~5:00)

David – Climax

Devindra – Black Earth Rising

Jeff – Working Moms

Feature (~31:00)

Triple Frontier

Spoiler (~54:00)

Credits: