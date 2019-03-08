/Filmcast Ep. 508 – Captain Marvel

David and Jeff are joined by Joanna Robinson, senior writer at Vanity Fair and co-host of A Cast of Kings, to talk about the much anticipated next entry in the Marvel franchise: Captain Marvel. Sandwiched between Infinity War and Endgame, does the first female superhero in the EMU live up to the hype? Stay after the feature review to hear how David installed his new OLED TV.

Read Joanna’s writing in Vanity Fair on everything you need to know before diving into Captain Marvel. Check out David’s video interview with filmmakers Zeek Earl and Matt Acosta on how they designed the space helmets in the new film Prospect.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

Feature (~4:00)

Captain Marvel

Spoilers (~25:00)

After Dark (~1:28:00)

David’s new OLED TV

Credits: