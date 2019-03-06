/Filmcast Ep. 507 – Shoplifters

David and Devindra launch to the Moon in Apollo 11 while Jeff climbs to Yosemite’s El Capitan in Free Solo. The cast is then joined by Hoai-Tran Bui of Slashfilm.com to talk about the Japanese film Shoplifters, winner of the Palme d’Or at 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~10:00)

David – Apollo 11, Greta

Devindra – Umbrella Academy

Jeff – Free Solo

Feature (~36:30)

Shoplifters

Spoiler (~57:00)

Credits: