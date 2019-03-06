/Filmcast Ep. 507 – Shoplifters
Posted on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David and Devindra launch to the Moon in Apollo 11 while Jeff climbs to Yosemite’s El Capitan in Free Solo. The cast is then joined by Hoai-Tran Bui of Slashfilm.com to talk about the Japanese film Shoplifters, winner of the Palme d’Or at 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~10:00)
David – Apollo 11, Greta
Devindra – Umbrella Academy
Jeff – Free Solo
Feature (~36:30)
Shoplifters
Spoiler (~57:00)
