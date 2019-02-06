David, Devindra, Jeff return to adjudicate a movie-related dilemma. The cast are joined by April Wolfe, host of the podcast Switchblade Sisters, to discuss whether Velvet Buzzsaw paints a good picture. Dan Gvozden, host of the Amazing Spider-Talk podcast, chimes in for an after dark on the Korean drama-thriller Burning.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching:

Devindra: Russian Doll

Dave: +1

Slashfilm Court (~11:00)

Feature (~29:55)

Velvet Buzzsaw

Spoiler (~48:00)

After Dark (~1:04:00)

Burning

Credits: