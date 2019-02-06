/Filmcast Ep. 503 – Velvet Buzzsaw and Burning (GUESTS: April Wolfe and Dan Gvozden)
Posted on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, Jeff return to adjudicate a movie-related dilemma. The cast are joined by April Wolfe, host of the podcast Switchblade Sisters, to discuss whether Velvet Buzzsaw paints a good picture. Dan Gvozden, host of the Amazing Spider-Talk podcast, chimes in for an after dark on the Korean drama-thriller Burning.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching:
Devindra: Russian Doll
Dave: +1
Slashfilm Court (~11:00)
Feature (~29:55)
Velvet Buzzsaw
Spoiler (~48:00)
After Dark (~1:04:00)
Burning
