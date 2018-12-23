/Filmcast Ep. 498 – Aquaman

David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss James Wan’s Aquaman and rank the DCEU films thus far. Check out Hoai-Tran Bui’s review of Aquaman, Matt Zoller Seitz’s review of Aquaman, and Nate Jones spoiler-y write-up of what Julie Andrews does in this film.

Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill and Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.



Listen and subscribe below:



Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)



Featured Reviews (~4:30)

Aquaman



Spoilers (~30:00)



Credits: