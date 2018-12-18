The cast plus Dan Gvozden, a certified Spider-Man aficionado, dive into the amazing Spider-Verse and rank their favorite reincarnations of the character. Also tune in to find out how a trailer about a dog made David re-evaluate his life choices.

Check out the interview with Alfonso Cuarón on the cinematography of Roma, the critique on the racial politics of Green Book, and Dan Gvozden’s definitive list of Spider-Verse Easter eggs in The Hollywood Reporter.

Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill and Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets.

Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~12:00)

David – Free Solo, Green Book

Devindra – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S2

Dan – Mirai





Featured Reviews (~1:00:00)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Spoilers (~1:33:00)

