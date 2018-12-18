/Filmcast Ep. 497 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (GUEST: Dan Gvozden, host of the Amazing Spider-Talk podcast)
Posted on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 by Slashfilmcast
The cast plus Dan Gvozden, a certified Spider-Man aficionado, dive into the amazing Spider-Verse and rank their favorite reincarnations of the character. Also tune in to find out how a trailer about a dog made David re-evaluate his life choices.
Check out the interview with Alfonso Cuarón on the cinematography of Roma, the critique on the racial politics of Green Book, and Dan Gvozden’s definitive list of Spider-Verse Easter eggs in The Hollywood Reporter.
Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill and Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Listen and subscribe below:
Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~12:00)
David – Free Solo, Green Book
Devindra – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S2
Dan – Mirai
Featured Reviews (~1:00:00)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spoilers (~1:33:00)
Credits:
- Our sponsors this week are Casper and Green Chef.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. Production assistance this week comes from Beidi Z.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!