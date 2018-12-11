David gets feedback from last week’s episode with Joseph Kahn, director of Bodied, and Jeff resumes his Limerick ways. The cast plus Britt talk about the power of Roma by Alfonso Cuarón, and cover the outfits and rabbits of The Favourite by Yorgos Lanthimos. Check out Britt Hayes’ piece on the fact and fiction of The Favourite.

