/Filmcast ep. 496 – Roma and The Favourite (GUEST: Britt Hayes)
Posted on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 by Slashfilmcast
David gets feedback from last week’s episode with Joseph Kahn, director of Bodied, and Jeff resumes his Limerick ways. The cast plus Britt talk about the power of Roma by Alfonso Cuarón, and cover the outfits and rabbits of The Favourite by Yorgos Lanthimos. Check out Britt Hayes’ piece on the fact and fiction of The Favourite.
Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~06:00)
David – If Beale Street Could Talk
– Vox Lux
Featured Reviews
Roma (~14:00)
Spoiler (~52:00)
The Favourite (~01:03:00)
Spoiler (01:20:00)
Credits:
