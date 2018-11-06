/Filmcast Ep. 492 – Suspiria

David, Devindra, Lindsey, and Britt talk about Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Haunting of Hill House. David gets more “screenlife” with Unfriended: Dark Web. The cast (sans David) stay on to discuss Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, a rebirth of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror. Stay tuned for the after dark on AMC Stubs A-List’s recent price hike.

Read Britt Hayes’s writing on the theme of inherited trauma in this year’s horror films, as well as her psychoanalysis of Guadagnino and his connection with the original cult classic.

Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~ 10 mins)

Britt/Lindsey – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Devindra – Haunting of Hill House

David – Unfriended: Dark Web

Featured Reviews

Suspiria (~ 45 mins)

Spoiler (~ 1:06)

After dark (~1:37)

