David, Jeff, Devindra feast on Netflix content and cover the violence of Apostle, the fear of House on the Hill, and the awkwardness of Big Mouth. Jeff gets a sneak peek at Steve McQueen’s new film Widows.

Be sure to check out Katie Hasty’s interview with David Lowery, Mike Ryan’s review of The Old Man & the Gun, and S. I. Rosenbaum’s interview with Tamara Jenkins on Private Life.

Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching(~ 10 mins)

David – Apostle

Devindra – The Haunting of Hill House, Big Mouth

Jeff – Widows

Featured Reviews

Private Life (~28 mins)

– Spoilers (~51 mins)

Old Man & the Gun (~ 1:07 mins)

– Spoilers (~ 1:20 mins)

Credits: