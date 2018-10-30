/Filmcast Ep. 491 – Private Life and The Old Man & the Gun
Posted on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 by Slashfilmcast
David, Jeff, Devindra feast on Netflix content and cover the violence of Apostle, the fear of House on the Hill, and the awkwardness of Big Mouth. Jeff gets a sneak peek at Steve McQueen’s new film Widows.
Be sure to check out Katie Hasty’s interview with David Lowery, Mike Ryan’s review of The Old Man & the Gun, and S. I. Rosenbaum’s interview with Tamara Jenkins on Private Life.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Listen and subscribe below:
Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching(~ 10 mins)
David – Apostle
Devindra – The Haunting of Hill House, Big Mouth
Jeff – Widows
Featured Reviews
Private Life (~28 mins)
– Spoilers (~51 mins)
Old Man & the Gun (~ 1:07 mins)
– Spoilers (~ 1:20 mins)
Credits:
- Our sponsors this week are Truck Club and Hello Fresh.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!