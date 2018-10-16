first man early buzz

Jeff, Devindra, and Lindsey Romain do a double review of Damien Chazelle’s First Man and Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale

Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)

First Man (~02:00)
– Spoilers (~18:30)
Bad Times at the El Royale (~45:00)
– Spoilers (~57:00)Credits:

  • Our sponsors this week are Casper and Trunk Club
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
