/Filmcast Ep. 489 – First Man and Bad Times at the El Royale (GUEST: Lindsey Romain)
Posted on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 by David Chen
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Listen and subscribe below:
Featured Reviews
First Man (~02:00)
– Spoilers (~18:30)
Bad Times at the El Royale (~45:00)
– Spoilers (~57:00)Credits:
- Our sponsors this week are Casper and Trunk Club
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!