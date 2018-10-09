A Star is Born and Venom Box Office

Jeff, Devindra, Angie and Peter do a double review of Venom and A Star Is Born.

Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)

Featured Reviews: 
Venom (~04:00)
– Spoilers (~26:00)
A Star Is Born (~42:00)
– Spoilers (~1:07:00)
Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work ofAdam Warrock. You can download our theme songhere.Our Slashfilmcourt music comes fromSimonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmakerKyle Hillinger.
