/Filmcast Ep. 488 – Venom and A Star Is Born (GUEST: Angie Han from Mashable)
Posted on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 by David Chen
Featured Reviews:
Venom (~04:00)
– Spoilers (~26:00)
A Star Is Born (~42:00)
– Spoilers (~1:07:00)
