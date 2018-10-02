/Filmcast Ep. 487 – Minding the Gap
Posted on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 by David Chen
David, Devindra, Jeff and Kristy discuss highlights from Fantastic Fest, Jeremy Saulnier’s latest, and the irreversible decision of listening to podcasts too quickly.
This will be Kristy’s last episode with the Slashfilmcast as a regular contributor, but do expect her in the future as an occasional guest. Check out more of her work at Decadent Criminals and follow her on Twitter. Thanks Kristy!
Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~15:45)
Kristy: (Fantastic Fest): Halloween, Destroyer, Bad Times at the El Royale, Mada Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club, Deadly Games
David: Hold the Dark
Devindra: The Dragon Prince
Jeff: Forever
Featured Reviews (~49:00)
Minding the Gap
– Spoilers (~1:08:00)
