/Filmcast Ep. 487 – Minding the Gap

David, Devindra, Jeff and Kristy discuss highlights from Fantastic Fest, Jeremy Saulnier’s latest, and the irreversible decision of listening to podcasts too quickly.

This will be Kristy’s last episode with the Slashfilmcast as a regular contributor, but do expect her in the future as an occasional guest. Check out more of her work at Decadent Criminals and follow her on Twitter. Thanks Kristy!

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.



Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~15:45)

Kristy: (Fantastic Fest): Halloween, Destroyer, Bad Times at the El Royale, Mada Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club, Deadly Games

David: Hold the Dark

Devindra: The Dragon Prince

Jeff: Forever

Featured Reviews (~49:00)

Minding the Gap

– Spoilers (~1:08:00)

Credits: