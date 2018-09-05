/Filmcast Ep. 483 – Searching
Posted on Wednesday, September 5th, 2018 by David Chen
Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~24 minutes)
Jeff: Juliet, Naked, Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Devindra: Disenchantment, Upgrade
David: First Reformed, A Fantastic Woman, Ozark: Season 2
Featured Reviews (~47 mins)
Searching
