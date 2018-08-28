/Filmcast Ep. 482 – The Happytime Murders

Posted on Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 by

Happytime Murders True Hollywood Story

David, Jeff, and Kristy discuss whether magic specials can work in the modern age, get down with Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and lament the agita of sitting near jerks in theaters. Be sure to check out Kristy’s review of The Happytime Murders.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Listen and subscribe below:

Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~10 minutes)
Kristy: Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Trial and Error Season 2
David: Mad Max: Fury Road (Black and Chrome), Magic for Humans

Featured Reviews (~50 mins)
The Happytime MurdersCredits:
  • Our sponsor this week is RxBar
  • For 25 percent off your first order at RxBar, visit RXBAR.com/filmcast and enter promo code “filmcast” at checkout
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.