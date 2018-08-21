/Filmcast Ep. 481 – Crazy Rich Asians

David, Devindra, Jeff, and Hoai-Tran Bui discuss The Meg’s PG-13 rating, the pleasures of Castle Rock, and the brilliance of HBO’s Succession. Be sure to read Hoai-Tran’s pieces about what Crazy Rich Asians gets right about Asian-American identity, and why it’s good that the film doesn’t try to break stereotypes. Also, check out Jason Concepcion’s piece on the anti-capitalist message of Succession.

Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~10 minutes)
Devindra – Jack Ryan, Castle Rock

Featured Reviews (~22 mins)
Crazy Rich Asians
– Spoilers (~54 mins)
HBO’s Succession with spoilers (~1hr19mins)

Credits:

  • Our sponsors this week are Green Chef and Masterclass.
  • For 50 dollars off your first box of Green Chef, go to GreenChef.us/filmcast.
  • For a limited time, /Filmcast listeners get a FREE seven-day trial at MasterClass.com/Filmcast.
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
