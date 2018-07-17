/Filmcast Ep. 476 – Skyscraper
Posted on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 by David Chen
David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss Moviepass’s surge pricing, try to figure out what’s up with Three Identical Strangers, and get ambivalent about Who Is America. Be sure to read Aja Romano’s review of Who Is America, Jen Chaney’s review of Who Is America, Kristen Lopez’s piece on disability in Skyscraper, and Katy Sullivan’s perspective on Skyscraper.
Shownotes
What We’ve Been Watching
Jeff – Three Identical Strangers
Devindra – Gemini, Summer of Sam, Bloodsport
David – Who Is America
Featured Review
Skyscraper
