/Filmcast Ep. 476 – Skyscraper

David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss Moviepass’s surge pricing, try to figure out what’s up with Three Identical Strangers, and get ambivalent about Who Is America. Be sure to read Aja Romano’s review of Who Is America, Jen Chaney’s review of Who Is America, Kristen Lopez’s piece on disability in Skyscraper, and Katy Sullivan’s perspective on Skyscraper.

Shownotes

What We’ve Been Watching

Jeff – Three Identical Strangers

Devindra – Gemini, Summer of Sam, Bloodsport

David – Who Is America

Featured Review

Skyscraper

Credits: