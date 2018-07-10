/Filmcast Ep. 475 – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Posted on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 by

ant-man and the wasp box office tracking

David, Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss AMC’s Stubs A-List, the new season of GLOW, Ryan Murphy’s Pose, and the thought-provoking Nanette.

Shownotes

What We’ve Been Watching
David – Tag, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The First Purge
Kristy – Leave No Trace, Glow Season 2
Devindra – Pose, Sharp Objects, Blockers
Jeff – Nanette

Featured Review
Ant-Man and the Wasp

