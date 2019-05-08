In Fighting With My Family, Lady Macbeth actress Florence Pugh was tasked with becoming WWE Superstar Paige – an endeavor the actress was particularly interested to take on. In an exclusive Fighting With My Family clip below, Pugh, director Stephen Merchant, and more talk about bringing Paige’s true story to life.

Fighting With My Family Clip

In Fighting With My Family, “Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her family and face this new, cut-throat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep, fight for her family, and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.”

In addition to Pugh, Fighting With My Family features Lena Heady, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn, and some young up and comer named Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – not sure I’ve ever heard of him. The film is already available digitally, and will be arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on May 14, 2019 from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Check out a full list of special features below.

