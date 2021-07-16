The fine folks at Waxwork have put together a killer Fear Street vinyl soundtrack set encompassing all three films. This is the score we’re talking about here, not the constant needle drops throughout the trilogy. And soundtrack lovers are probably going to want to scoop this one up, because not only does it come with 58 tracks of creepy tunes it also features some rad artwork. Inspired by the covers of the Fear Street books that spawned all of this, the album art is immensely better than the lackluster posters released for the films.

Waxwork has a pre-order link for the Fear Street vinyl soundtrack right here. The set includes scores for Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which “kicks off this expansive album with tracks composed by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp. Also featured are the scores for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 by Beltrami and Brandon Roberts and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 by Beltrami, Anna Drubich, and Trumpp.”

Should you decide to pick this up, you’ll be getting “180 gram Neon Blue, Green, and Pink colored vinyl, liner notes by Fear Street writer/director Leigh Janiak, new artwork by Sam Gilbey that pays homage to the classic 1990’s Fear Street book covers, printed heavyweight inner sleeves, and a triple LP gatefold jacket.”

The art is a real highlight here, primarily because it’s so much damn better than the official movie poster art. For reference sake, here’s what the main poster for the trilogy looks like.

Like…why is this so blah? Why is so blurry? The Fear Street books had cool, pulpy, hand-drawn covers – why not try to emulate that for the movie, too? I don’t know. Thankfully, the vinyl art is here to save the day. Let’s take a look at the art along with the track list, shall we?

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 MUSIC BY MARCO BELTRAMI & MARCUS TRUMPP

Mall Massacre Main Titles Morning in Shadyside Candlelight Vigil Stop the Bus Goode in the Woods Some Creeper Skullmask Sheriff Goode Reminder of Us Bathroom Blowout Sam Bait Berman is the Key Market Massacre Bring Her Back See You Tonight Sam Attack

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 MUSIC BY MARCO BELTRAMI & BRANDON ROBERTS

Cindy and Ziggy Chased Through the Woods Sisters Crazy Eyes Tommy Turns Girl from Shadyside Finding the Diary Heart of Darkness Camper Chum Sarah Wants Candy Chop, Chop Snake on a Floor Witch Blob Witch’s Mark Outhousin’ I’ve Been A Bad Sister Blood Will Fall Meeting House Give Her A Hand The Final Axe Sisters United

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 MUSIC BY MARCO BELTRAMI, ANNA DRUBICH, & MARCUS TRUMPP