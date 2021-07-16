fear street vinyl

The fine folks at Waxwork have put together a killer Fear Street vinyl soundtrack set encompassing all three films. This is the score we’re talking about here, not the constant needle drops throughout the trilogy. And soundtrack lovers are probably going to want to scoop this one up, because not only does it come with 58 tracks of creepy tunes it also features some rad artwork. Inspired by the covers of the Fear Street books that spawned all of this, the album art is immensely better than the lackluster posters released for the films.

Waxwork has a pre-order link for the Fear Street vinyl soundtrack right here. The set includes scores for Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which “kicks off this expansive album with tracks composed by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp. Also featured are the scores for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 by Beltrami and Brandon Roberts and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 by Beltrami, Anna Drubich, and Trumpp.”

Should you decide to pick this up, you’ll be getting “180 gram Neon Blue, Green, and Pink colored vinyl, liner notes by Fear Street writer/director Leigh Janiak, new artwork by Sam Gilbey that pays homage to the classic 1990’s Fear Street book covers, printed heavyweight inner sleeves, and a triple LP gatefold jacket.”

The art is a real highlight here, primarily because it’s so much damn better than the official movie poster art. For reference sake, here’s what the main poster for the trilogy looks like.

Like…why is this so blah? Why is so blurry? The Fear Street books had cool, pulpy, hand-drawn covers – why not try to emulate that for the movie, too? I don’t know. Thankfully, the vinyl art is here to save the day. Let’s take a look at the art along with the track list, shall we?

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 MUSIC BY MARCO BELTRAMI & MARCUS TRUMPP

  1. Mall Massacre
  2. Main Titles
  3. Morning in Shadyside
  4. Candlelight Vigil
  5. Stop the Bus
  6. Goode in the Woods
  7. Some Creeper
  8. Skullmask
  9. Sheriff Goode
  10. Reminder of Us
  11. Bathroom Blowout
  12. Sam Bait
  13. Berman is the Key
  14. Market Massacre
  15. Bring Her Back
  16. See You Tonight
  17. Sam Attack

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 MUSIC BY MARCO BELTRAMI & BRANDON ROBERTS

  1. Cindy and Ziggy
  2. Chased Through the Woods
  3. Sisters
  4. Crazy Eyes
  5. Tommy Turns
  6. Girl from Shadyside
  7. Finding the Diary
  8. Heart of Darkness
  9. Camper Chum
  10. Sarah Wants Candy
  11. Chop, Chop
  12. Snake on a Floor
  13. Witch Blob
  14. Witch’s Mark
  15. Outhousin’
  16. I’ve Been A Bad Sister
  17. Blood Will Fall
  18. Meeting House
  19. Give Her A Hand
  20. The Final Axe
  21. Sisters United

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 MUSIC BY MARCO BELTRAMI, ANNA DRUBICH, & MARCUS TRUMPP

  1. Reflection
  2. Devil’s Book
  3. Full Moon Party
  4. Maiden Rock
  5. Pastor Miller
  6. Bad Omens
  7. Dalliance
  8. The Pastor
  9. Hysteria
  10. Accusation
  11. No Lamb
  12. Book is Gone
  13. Sarah Hides
  14. Revelation
  15. The Tunnels
  16. Severed Hand
  17. Sarah’s Fate
  18. The Curse
  19. Goode Ending
  20. A New Day
