R.L. Stine‘s Fear Street books have become the horror triple feature of the summer. Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy is bringing us not one, not two, but three movies, all of which will be rolling out on the streaming platform in July. The three films are set in different eras – the 1600s, the 1970s, and the 1990s – in the presumably cursed town of Shadyside. Watch the Fear Street Trilogy trailer below.

Fear Street Trilogy Trailer

I wasn’t expecting an R.L. Stine adaptation to be my most anticipated bit of entertainment for the summer, but here we are! Director Leigh Janiak, who helmed the excellent indie horror pic Honeymoon, has taken Stine’s Fear Street book series and turned it into a horror trilogy. The trilogy consists of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666.

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies,” Janiak said. “For 1994, Scream stood above all rest – it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World.”

I don’t know about you, but just reading that gave me goosebumps.

Speaking of goosebumps, R.L. Stine added: “The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody’s lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they’ve never been before. We all have the same fears.”

Here’s a synopsis for each movie.