‘Fear Street Trilogy’ Trailer: The R.L. Stine Books Become the Horror Triple Feature of the Summer
Posted on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 by Chris Evangelista
R.L. Stine‘s Fear Street books have become the horror triple feature of the summer. Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy is bringing us not one, not two, but three movies, all of which will be rolling out on the streaming platform in July. The three films are set in different eras – the 1600s, the 1970s, and the 1990s – in the presumably cursed town of Shadyside. Watch the Fear Street Trilogy trailer below.
Fear Street Trilogy Trailer
I wasn’t expecting an R.L. Stine adaptation to be my most anticipated bit of entertainment for the summer, but here we are! Director Leigh Janiak, who helmed the excellent indie horror pic Honeymoon, has taken Stine’s Fear Street book series and turned it into a horror trilogy. The trilogy consists of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666.
“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies,” Janiak said. “For 1994, Scream stood above all rest – it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World.”
I don’t know about you, but just reading that gave me goosebumps.
Speaking of goosebumps, R.L. Stine added: “The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody’s lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they’ve never been before. We all have the same fears.”
Here’s a synopsis for each movie.
FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994
A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.
The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn Dinatale, and Jeremy Ford.
FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978
Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.
The cast includes Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Mccabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn Dinatale.
FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666
The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.
The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr.,Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Mccabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn Dinatale, Elizabeth Scopel, and Randy Havens.
Fear Street Part I: 1994, releases globally on Netflix on July 2, 2021; Fear Street Part 2: 1978 releases globally on Netflix on July 9, 2021; and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 releasing globally on Netflix on July 16, 2021.