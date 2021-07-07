Fear Street heads back to the ’70s with Fear Street Part 2: 1978, the second entry in Netflix’s pretty damn great Fear Street trilogy. The sequel drops onto the streaming service this week, continuing the tale of the cursed town of Shadyside, and its unlucky residents trying to stay alive while battling against supernatural forces and masked killers. Before you take a trip to the summer of ’78 this weekend, check out a new Fear Street Part 2 clip below featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink dealing with some unhappy campers.

Fear Street Part 2 Clip

Fear Street Part 2 isn’t quite as good as the first movie, but it’s an entertaining, bloody continuation of the story that will appeal to horror fans. While the sequel is bookended with characters introduced in the first movie, the majority of Fear Street Part 2 focuses on new characters. One of those characters is Ziggy, a camper at Shadyside’s Camp Nightwing in the summer of 1978. As played by Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink, Ziggy is a total outcast; someone who is mercilessly bullied by her fellow campers – something you can see in the clip above.

“Ziggy puts on this tough, aggressive front, but I think at the core she’s just young and insecure and ultimately wants to feel understood,” Sink said. “You get to see more of these true colors as the movie unfolds. You start to understand the root of all that anger and intensity…She’s gotten used to the whole Shadysider curse as a way to explain how certain things in her life have turned out. She leans into the curse a lot more than her sister, but I’m not sure she absolutely believes it and understands how serious the curse really is.”

Back to 1978

In Fear Street Part 2: 1978, we travel back to (you guessed it) 1978. In the sequel, “School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.” Leigh Janiak is back directing (she directs the third movie, too), with a cast that features Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Mccabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn Dinatale.

Fear Street Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 drops on Friday, July 9. And the third and final film in the trilogy, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, arrives on July 16.