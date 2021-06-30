Fear Street Part 1: 1994 hits Netflix this week, kicking off the first in a new trilogy inspired by the work of R.L. Stine. Ahead of the first film’s premiere, Netflix has gone ahead and released the first 5 minutes. The opening scene features Stranger Things breakout Maya Hawke as a very unlucky mall employee being targeted by a masked killer. It’s an opening meant to invoke the now-iconic opening scene of Scream, and it’s pretty damn rad. So head to the mall, grab an Orange Julius, buy something offensive from Spencer’s Gifts, and watch the Fear Street opening scene below.

Fear Street Opening Scene

I loved Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the upcoming Netflix movie that’s a bloody, creepy, very entertaining tribute to the era of Scream. The movie isn’t shy about its many Scream references, even borrowing the Scream formula of immediately opening with a star being targeted by a masked killer. Maya Hawke is the star this time around, playing a mall employee suddenly being chased by a psycho in a Grim Reaper costume. But don’t worry – this isn’t too spoilery, honest.

If you’re a horror fan, and if you’re a horror fan who came of age in the ’90s, you’re going to dig what Fear Street has to offer. As I wrote in my review:

The dead walk, the body count rises, and beepers buzz (no one has a cellphone here, obviously). Fear Street is like a big soup pot full of everything – there are shades of Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Stephen King’s It, Halloween, Friday the 13th, and more. Watching Fear Street brings back memories of wandering around musty video stores and browsing the HORROR section for the most lurid VHS box art you can find. There was something sacred about that experience, like going to church. Your eyes would scan row after row of tapes, seeking out covers with fonts in dripping blood, or masked killers brandishing impossibly sharp weapons. And you would rush back home with your rentals and your snacks, and then the screaming, gory fun would begin. If you’ve longed for some semblance of those video store horror days, you’re going to want to take a trip to Fear Street immediately.

The Fear Street Trilogy

The trilogy consists of these three titles: Fear Street Part 1: 1994, arriving on July 2; Fear Street Part 2: 1978, dropping July 9; and Fear Street Part 3: 1666, streaming starting July 16. Here’s the synopsis for Fear Street Part 1: 1994:

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

The synopsis for Fear Street Part 2: 1978:

Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

And finally, the synopsis for Fear Street Part 3: 1666:

The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies,” said director Leigh Janiak. “For 1994, Scream stood above all rest – it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World.”