The Fear Street film trilogy comes to an end this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop talking about it. The Leigh Janiak-directed films are tons of fun, and are also love letters to horror fans. That means there are a lot of callbacks and references to the classic horrors that inspired much of the trilogy, and while you probably caught many of these Easter Eggs (especially if you’re a horror-lover), Netflix has a helpful new video breaking down the many, many references lurking in the three fright flicks.

Fear Street Easter Eggs

I had a lot of fun with the Fear Street trilogy. I thought Fear Street Part 1: 1994 was a blast, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 was not quite as good but still a treat to watch, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 was a wonderful conclusion to the trilogy. The films had great gore, even better characters, and lots of references to other horror movies. In this somewhat lengthy video above, Fear Street star Sadie Sink breaks down the many, many Easter Eggs in the film. Some of them are pretty obvious, but it’s still fun to point them are. Here are just a few.

Oh, and, if you haven’t watched any of these movies yet you probably shouldn’t watch the video since it’s full of spoilers.

Scream

This should probably be the most obvious. The first film, in particular, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, owes a heavy debt to Wes Craven’s slasher classic. Especially the opening scene, which has a familiar face (Drew Barrymore in Scream, Maya Hawke in Fear Street) being stalked and stabbed by a hooded slasher in a mask.

The Fear Street Books

Another obvious one. While the Fear Street movie trilogy isn’t adapted from any specific Fear Street book, several of the actual books make cameo appearances in the film – with different titles and a different author name. Rather than use R.L. Stine, the book covers list the writer as “Robert Lawrence.” Of course, the L. in R.L. Stine stands for Lawrence, so the name on the covers isn’t that far off.

Stephen King

Stephen King gets name-dropped a few times in the trilogy (although in 1978, a character says the author is “very popular,” and that actually wasn’t entirely accurate for 1978, but I digress). We also get to see King’s book Insomnia, which arrived in 1994, on the book shelves in the mall bookstore.

The New World

This is perhaps my most favorite reference because it’s not something you’d expect in a Fear Street trilogy. For Fear Street Part 3: 1666, director Leigh Janiak drew on Terrence Malick’s fantastic film set in Virginia in the 1600s. Several shots of nature, from babbling brooks to swaying trees, look directly lifted from Malick’s film. And the scenes in Fear Street where the residents of Union start pointing fingers at each other recall scenes from The New World where colonists descend into in-fighting when the chips are down.

For even more Fear Street references, head we spoke with Janiak and she shared her biggest influences here.