What Horror Movie Is Your State Obsessed With?

It’s Halloween season, which means one thing: eating candy corn until you throw up. Once you’re done with that, though, it’s time to watch horror movies. But have you ever wondered what horror movies other people in your area are watching? And what about places all over the U.S.? What the heck are they watching in Michigan, for instance? Using data compiled from Rotten Tomatoes and other sources, we now know which horror movie each individual state is obsessed with.

Streaming Observer has done the dark lord’s work and compiled a list of each state’s favorite horror movie. Here’s how they compiled the data:

Using data from Rotten Tomatoes, proprietary Amazon MTurk surveying, and other public sources, we compiled a list of the most popular horror movies of all time. Then, we partnered with Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends data to determine which horror movie each state was most obsessed with relative to other states.

The results are interesting. For one thing, some movies – The Silence of the Lambs, Shaun of the Dead, and The Exorcist, for example – rank as #1 in multiple states. And certain states tend to gravitate towards horror films set in their specific locales. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is big in Texas, for instance.

It’s an overall fun list, and it’s also made up almost entirely of big, popular, studio-driven horror. There are a few exceptions, though. Tennessee, for instance, seems to love A24’s indie horror film The Witch. Illinois is really into Ti West’s slow-burn The House of the Devil. Wyoming can’t get enough of The Babadook. And California loves the Spanish horror film The Orphanage.

Here’s the full list. See what horror film your state loves, and judge them accordingly.

Alabama: Halloween

Alaska: Little Shop of Horrors

Arizona: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane

Arkansas: The Thing

California: The Orphanage

Colorado: The Shining

Connecticut: Pan’s Labyrinth

Delaware: The Birds

District of Columbia: The Exorcist

Florida: This is the End

Georgia: Get Out

Hawaii: The Exorcist

Idaho: The Birds

Illinois: The House of the Devil

Indiana: Frankenstein

Iowa: Evil Dead 2

Kansas: Shaun of the Dead

Kentucky: Evil Dead 2

Louisiana: Get Out

Maine: The Host

Maryland: Blair Witch Project

Massachusetts: The Silence of the Lambs

Michigan: Near Dark

Minnesota: The Silence of the Lambs

Mississippi: Drag Me to Hell

Missouri: The Silence of the Lambs

Montana: Young Frankenstein

Nebraska: King Kong

Nevada: Shaun of the Dead

New Hampshire: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

New Jersey: The Silence of the Lambs

New Mexico: Bride of Frankenstein

New York: Psycho

North Carolina: Halloween

North Dakota: Aliens

Ohio: The Silence of the Lambs

Oklahoma: This is the End

Oregon: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Pennsylvania: The Silence of the Lambs

Rhode Island: The Love Witch

South Carolina: The Loved Ones

South Dakota: Cabin in the Woods

Tennessee: The Witch

Texas: Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Utah: Zombieland

Vermont: The Exorcist

Virginia: Drag Me to Hell

Washington: Shaun of the Dead

West Virginia: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Wisconsin: Shaun of the Dead

Wyoming: The Babadook