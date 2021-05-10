Normally when you see Kevin Hart‘s name attached to a movie, it’s pretty much a guarantee that things are going to get loud and silly. That’s actually what I expected from the upcoming movie Fatherhood, which Sony Pictures sold off to Netflix earlier this year. But now that the first Fatherhood trailer has arrived, it’s clear that this will not only be one of Kevin Hart’s more reserved efforts, but it actually looks rather touching and charming.

Fatherhood Trailer

Fatherhood finds Kevin Hart as Matt, a widower with a newborn baby, who is forced to step up and raise his daughter without a mother. With a family who doesn’t believe he can do it and a couple friends who don’t seem to offer much help despite having their heart in the right place, Matt pretty much has to tackle all the trials and tribulations of being a father on his own. The story is based on the memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love, by Matthew Logelin, and here’s the official synopsis:

Matt and Liz Logelin were high school sweethearts. After years of long-distance dating, the pair finally settled together in Los Angeles, and they had it all: a perfect marriage, a gorgeous new home, and a baby girl on the way. Liz’s pregnancy was rocky, but they welcomed Madeline, beautiful and healthy, into the world. Just twenty-seven hours later, Liz suffered a pulmonary embolism and died instantly, without ever holding the daughter whose arrival she had so eagerly awaited. Though confronted with devastating grief and the responsibilities of a new and single father, Matt did not surrender to devastation; he chose to keep moving forward-to make a life for Maddy.

Fatherhood also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser. That’s a solid supporting cast, and I’m especially interested in seeing Barry co-star Anthony Carrigan starring in a movie like this. Plus, this is exactly the kind of movie where you love to see Paul Reiser show up.

With a release set for Father’s Day weekend, this movie was clearly made to make tears pour out of your face, and I’m glad that Kevin Hart is keeping his usual comedic sensibilities from overshadowing the true emotion that comes from this story. I’m betting that’s because this movie comes from director Paul Weitz, who previously directed About a Boy and also co-wrote the Fatherhood script with Dana Stevens.

Fatherhood arrives on Netflix on June 18, 2021.

