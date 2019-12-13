If you’ve ever wanted to see a remake of The Polar Express starring Vin Diesel as one of the creepy, dead-eyed cartoon people, here’s the next best thing. The video game Fast and Furious Crossroads gives us a weirdly off-putting digital Diesel reprising his role as Dom Toretto. The game will allow players to race around and perform missions, and will also allow the lifeless computer recreation of Diesel to haunt your dreams. Watch the Fast and Furious Crossroads trailer below.

Fast and Furious Crossroads Trailer

There’s a new Fast and Furious video game coming down the road. Fast and Furious Crossroads is headed to PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will feature “an authentic storyline, and packed with heroes, gadgets, cars and non-stop cinematic-style action, Fast & Furious Crossroads will deliver pulse-pounding gameplay both in single player story mode and a soon-to-be-revealed multiplayer mode.”

The story mode brings back film actors/characters Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman, respectively. Sonequa Martin-Green (STAR TREK: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (BILLIONS, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) are also part of the cast.

Players “will travel from the streets of exotic locales to the murky world of international espionage, pulling off high-speed heists and stunts as they battle to take down a new threat.”

“Fast & Furious remains one of the most beloved franchises of all time and continues to innovate in extraordinary ways,” said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “Fast & Furious Crossroads is an authentic experience that stays true to the series by amplifying the signature elements that fans love – a star-studded cast, high-stakes story, over-the-top action, deep family ties and, of course, fast cars.”

“As huge fans of the franchise, it’s an honor to be able to expand the Fast & Furious franchise into the world of video games with a brand new story, the introduction of a new crew with ties to beloved characters, and iconic and stunning set pieces,” added Andy Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, Slightly Mad Studios. “With Easter eggs throughout for fans and an intense multiplayer experience, Fast & Furious Crossroads is a thrilling collision course that puts players behind the wheel.”

Will Fast fans be drawn to this? I really don’t know. Perhaps the thrill of seeing cartoon demon Vin Diesel will be too good to pass up. Fast and Furious will launch in May 2020, which is also when the next Fast and Furious movie hits theaters.