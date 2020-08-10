When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit earlier this year, Fargo was one of the many productions shut down before it could debut on its intended April premiere date, with only eight of the planned episodes finished. Now FX has finally set a new Fargo season 4 premiere date for this September, as the Noah Hawley anthology series plans to resume filming its final episodes this August.

The long-awaited Fargo season 4 is finally hitting our screens this September. FX has set a September 27 premiere date for the fourth season of the anthology crime series created by Noah Hawley, headlined by Chris Rock. The first two episodes will debut on September 27, airing back-to-back, Deadline reports. Following the two-hour premiere, Fargo will air one new episode each week, which will be available the next day on FX on Hulu.

A prime Emmy contender, Fargo season 4 was originally slated to premiere on April 19, but production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down production in mid-March. Only eight of the planned 10 episodes had been completed by then, leaving Fargo in limbo. But with Hollywood slowly getting back to work, Fargo has begun pre-production in Chicago, with filming slated to resume in late August.

The season follows two crime syndicates ruling over Kansas City who strike up an uneasy alliance by trading custody of their first-born sons — a truce that gets threatened when the head of the Italian outfit dies during routine surgery. This leads to all-out war in a season that will reportedly take inspiration from the Coen Brothers’ 1987 crime comedy Raising Arizona, which fits the oddball tone that Hawley has established in previous seasons of the Emmy-winning anthology series.

Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman take on the unexpected roles as the heads of those competing crime families, followed by a supporting cast is as stacked as the previous seasons, including Timothy Olyphant, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, E’myri Crutchfield, Amber Midthunder, Uzo Aduba, and James Vincent Meredith.

Here is the synopsis for Fargo season 4: