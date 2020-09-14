After many delays, both for production and for the premiere, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Fargo season 4 is finally coming to FX. And to celebrate the forthcoming premiere of the fourth installment of Noah Hawley’s anthology black comedy crime series, FX has released a first look video diving deep into the story of this season’s multigenerational gangster epic. Watch the Fargo season 4 first look below.

Fargo Season 4 First Look

The Fargo season 4 first look is chock full of comedians trying to outdo each other in scenery-chewing, as Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman take on the unexpected roles as the heads of competing crime families in Kansas City. In the first look video, Rock and Schwartzman paint a rich picture of the war brewing in Kansas City, as the upstart Black crime organization begins to move into the territory of the established Italian mafia. The season follows the two crime syndicates as they strike up an uneasy alliance by trading custody of their first-born sons — a truce that gets threatened when the head of the Italian outfit dies during routine surgery. This leads to all-out war in a season that will reportedly take inspiration from the Coen Brothers’ 1987 crime comedy Raising Arizona, which fits the oddball tone that Hawley has established in previous seasons of the Emmy-winning anthology series.

“The fourth installment of Fargo is about America, as they all have been,” Hawley teased in the first-look video.

“We’re trying to have both of these crime families co-exist, but because it’s Fargo, we know that shit will happen,” added executive producer Warren Littlefield.

The fourth installment of Fargo will feature its most crowded (and most stacked) cast yet, with roughly 25 main characters, which include Timothy Olyphant, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, E’myri Crutchfield, Amber Midthunder, Uzo Aduba, and James Vincent Meredith.

The first two episodes of Fargo season 4 will debut on September 27, 2020 airing back-to-back, followed by one new episode each week, which will be available the next day on FX on Hulu.