The prolific Michael Giacchino is back with Spider-Man: Far From Home. The talented composer once again lends his talents to creating memorable, energetic music. And, as is his style, all of the tracks have clever, punny names. The first officially released track from Giacchino’s Far From Home soundtrack is now available for your listening pleasure, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Soundtrack

I haven’t seen Far From Home yet, but I immediately want the soundtrack based on what I heard above. This is the suite from the film, which has the pun-tastic title “Far From Home Suite Home.” It encompasses snippets from several other tracks on the release, combining them all together for a rousing journey through the soundtrack to come.

“I love that clumsiness of the character, that wanting to run into the fray of things without even thinking, as a teenager would,” Giacchino previously said, regarding scoring music for the MCU’s Spidey. “And I love that so much of it took place in his [high school] world, where even he was tortured by the other kids and not just by these supervillains.”

Giacchino also made sure to use the classic Spider-Man TV theme in his score. “[Marvel President] Kevin Feige and I, we were walking back to my car after a meeting one day,” Giacchino said. “We just were talking about it and Kevin said, ‘What do you think of the old Spider-Man theme?’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, I love the old Spider-Mant heme.’ I said, ;In fact, I’ve been dying to do a giant orchestral version of it. I think it would be so fun.'”

In addition to Homecoming and Far From Home, Giacchino also provided the music for Doctor Strange. His other credits include Inside Out, Jurassic World, The Incredibles, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and more. In addition to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Giacchino is also handling the score for Taika Waititi’s upcoming Jojo Rabbit.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home soundtrack will arrive on June 28. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters July 2, 2019. See the full list of those trademark Giacchino track titles below.

1. Far From Home Suite Home (8:27)

2. It’s Perfect (0:30)

3. World’s Worst Water Feature (7:30)

4. Multiple Realities (3:32)

5. Brad to the Drone (3:32)

6. Change of Plans (2:28)

7. Night Monkey Knows How to Do It (0:19)

8. Mr. One Hundred and One (3:20)

9. Prague Rocked (3:43)

10. Who’s Behind Those Foster Grants (2:57)

11. Power to the People (3:33)

12. Personal Hijinks (3:53)

13. Praguenosis: BAD (1:08)

14. A Lot of ‘Splaining to Do (2:14)

15. The Magical Mysterio Tour (3:21)

16. Taking the Gullible Express/ Spidey Sensitive (5:07)

17. Gloom and Doom (4:16)

18. High and Flighty (2:20)

19. An Internal Battle (1:50)

20. Happy Landings (2:58)

21. Tower of Cower (5:12)

22. Bridging the Trap (1:58)

23. Bridge and Love’s Burning (2:50)

24. Swinging Set (1:47)

25. And Now This… (0:58)