You’ll have to wait a little longer before you see the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, but not that long. While the coronavirus continues to play hell with release dates, with studios shuffling things around every other day, the Far From Home sequel has moved from November 2021 to December 2021. Again: not that big of a push, so you don’t have to get too bent out of shape about this one. At least not yet.

We’re in the midst of a time when nearly every upcoming movie keeps changing its date. And in many cases, those date-changes are by months and even years. So it’s kind of quaint to have a simple one-month push like this! The Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel (which still doesn’t have a title) is moving from November 5, 2021 to December 17, 2021. Maybe they can call it Spider-Man: I’ll Be Home For Christmas to keep the “home” theme going.

This news comes on the heels of several other Disney-related titles (the Spider-Man series is currently due to a deal between Disney and Sony) being pushed around: Mulan has been delayed indefinitely; Avatar 2 was pushed a year to December 16, 2022; and upcoming Star Wars delayed to December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027, respectively.

There’s no official reason for the Far From Home sequel delay out there at the moment, but it’s safe to assume it’s coronavirus related – likely having to do with the film not being able to start production as soon as Marvel would like. Variety adds: “Sony Pictures noted that the latest delay was only part of the domestic release calendar, leaving its international release in question.”

Jon Watts is set to direct again, and stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to return as well. Far From Home ended with Spidey/Peter Parker having his identity revealed to the world, which means the third film will likely deal with all the fallout from that. At one point after Far From Home, there was some doubt of the Sony/Marvel deal holding, and it was believed that Tom Holland would no longer play the web-slinger. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed, and things were worked out.