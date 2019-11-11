Fantasy Island, the 1970s TV series that starred Ricardo Montalbán and Hervé Villechaize, is headed to the big screen – with a twist. The folks at Blumhouse are behind the movie, and their involvement should give you a hint as to what type of adaptation this is going to be. Yes, that’s right: it’s a Fantasy Island horror movie. The first Fantasy Island trailer below gives you a hint of the weirdness to come.

Fantasy Island Trailer

You probably don’t immediately associate Fantasy Island with horror. But the ’70s TV series did have supernatural elements. There was even an episode where the Devil himself (played by Roddy McDowall) popped-up. With that in mind, the new Blumhouse Fantasy Island movie isn’t completely out of left field. Here’s how the project is being described:

In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Michael Peña is Mr. Roarke, leading a cast that includes Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker. The film comes from director Jeff Wadlow, with a script from Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs. While it might take some people some time to get used to a “Fantasy Island horror movie,” I’m into this idea. Rather than just make a straightforward TV-to-film adaptation, the folks behind Fantasy Island are trying something new, and different. The original Fantasy Island began as a two different made-for-TV movies in 1977 and 1978. It was spun-off into a TV series in ’78, and ran until 1984.

In addition to the trailer above, there’s also a poster below. It features a giant face that took me way too long to notice.

Fantasy Island opens in theaters on November 14, 2020, aka Valentine’s Day. So make sure you remind your significant other that you have a date with the latest romantic Blumhouse movie.